Rarible (RARI) Market Cap Hits $25.46 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Rarible coin can now be bought for $29.76 or 0.00050563 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $25.46 million and $9.22 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00674778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00027908 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,330 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

