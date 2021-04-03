Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.41 million and $236,942.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00669737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027991 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

