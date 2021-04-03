Raven Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,565.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $43,565.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00074493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00285200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00092209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.23 or 0.00749336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00027993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

