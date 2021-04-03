Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 41.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and $365,730.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,609.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,034.99 or 0.03532356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.07 or 0.00347280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.96 or 0.00952889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.34 or 0.00438013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.00392250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00309727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,453,910,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

