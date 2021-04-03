Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Hits $1.64 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $189.09 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00074820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,474,985,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars.

