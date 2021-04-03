Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $174.76 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.00329929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,479,200,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

