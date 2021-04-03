Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,856 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $112,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,126. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

