Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,735 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

