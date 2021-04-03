Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BlackLine by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,693,702. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

