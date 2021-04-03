Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,640 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,691,645.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 491,575 shares in the company, valued at $27,592,104.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $415,441.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,734.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,915 shares of company stock worth $8,011,742 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

