Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 200.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,907 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

