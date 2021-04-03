Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 137.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSMO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.