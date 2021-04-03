Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 136.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after buying an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,719,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $207,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock worth $1,141,370 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

