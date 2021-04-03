Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,647 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in South State by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in South State by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South State by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in South State by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

