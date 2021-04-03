Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,184 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

