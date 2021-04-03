Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 904 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptiv by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after buying an additional 513,359 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Aptiv by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 618,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,581,000 after buying an additional 250,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Aptiv by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 718,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,635,000 after buying an additional 239,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $140.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

