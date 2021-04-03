Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

