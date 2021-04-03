Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of FTF opened at $9.20 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.