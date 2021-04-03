Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $19.39 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.