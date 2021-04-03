Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $26.86.

