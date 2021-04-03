Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 191.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Workhorse Group worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,140.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 240,796 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 26,082.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $690,993.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,925,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

