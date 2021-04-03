Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,838 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.