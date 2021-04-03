Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 139.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BC opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

