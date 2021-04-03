Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 196,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 508,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

