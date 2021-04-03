Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,448,902.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,523,913 shares of company stock worth $41,269,843 over the last 90 days. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.56. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

