Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after acquiring an additional 487,810 shares during the period. White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 564,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

CHGG stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

