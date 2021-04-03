Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the period.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

