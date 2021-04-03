Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HII opened at $204.23 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

