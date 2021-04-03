Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 1,212.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

