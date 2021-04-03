Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 85,442 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,129,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Bank of America lowered i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

IIIV opened at $31.65 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

