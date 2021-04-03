Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 449,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 284,527 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 410,826.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 267,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 267,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 137.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 248,921 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,014,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,652 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

