Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fisker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

