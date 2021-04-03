Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of GameStop as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GME. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GameStop by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 913.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,798,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $191.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

