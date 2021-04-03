Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,550 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

