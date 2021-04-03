Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,408 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $80.06 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $348,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 895,181 shares of company stock worth $58,130,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

