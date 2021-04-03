Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $95,397,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 324,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,273,000 after acquiring an additional 213,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $233.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $236.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

