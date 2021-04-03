Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 19,867 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.42 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

