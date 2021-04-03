Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 43,571 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 44,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $42,228,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FTAI opened at $28.27 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

