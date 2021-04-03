Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 49,162 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REET. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

