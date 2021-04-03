Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $233.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $176.01 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

