Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,893 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

