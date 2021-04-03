Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.