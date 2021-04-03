RChain Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. RChain has a market cap of $103.82 million and approximately $405,110.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00052020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00672142 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00027328 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.