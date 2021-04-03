REAL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $690.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $690.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REAL has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One REAL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00666601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027875 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (REAL) is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

