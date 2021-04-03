RealTract (RET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 99.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, RealTract has traded up 99.9% against the dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $187,646.32 and approximately $6.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RealTract Profile

RealTract (RET) is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

RealTract Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

