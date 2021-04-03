RED Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. RED has a market capitalization of $866,088.97 and approximately $76,632.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.47 or 0.00356602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002377 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

