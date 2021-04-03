Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.50% of Red River Bancshares worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. Analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $61,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $473,576 over the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

