ReddCoin Trading Down 14.2% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $167.19 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,032.62 or 1.00003957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00035480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.95 or 0.00830507 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00309256 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.99 or 0.00391157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00092078 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002200 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.