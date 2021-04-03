RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Tops $0.0146

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.00668718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027880 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.