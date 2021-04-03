Reef Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.28 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $444.68 million and $93.28 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00053892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00678077 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00027812 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

